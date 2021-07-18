Uzbekistan establishes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

On 17 July, an expanded meeting of the Republican Special Commission on the Fight against Coronavirus was held, during which a decision was made to introduce compulsory vaccination for a number of citizens over 18 years of age, Trend reports citing Usdaily.

Corresponding changes were made to SanPiN No. 0239-07. Immunoprophylaxis of infectious diseases in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the amendments, a number of people must be vaccinated against coronavirus according to the following schedule:

receive the first dose of the vaccine by 1 September 2021;

receive the second dose of the vaccine by 1 October 2021;

receive the third dose of the vaccine by 1 November 2021.

Mandatory vaccination is established for the following categories of citizens:

Employees of all types of service facilities in contact with the public (public service centers, post offices, banks, leasing companies, notary offices, insurance companies, beauty salons, hairdressing salons, etc.);

Employees of all types of shopping facilities (food, household goods, clothing stores, pharmacies, etc.);

Employees of sports schools and other sports facilities;

Employees of cultural and entertainment institutions and recreation areas;

Employees of hotels, hotels, hostels, hostels, and campgrounds;

Employees of government and non-government organizations involved in passenger transportation;

Employees of state and non-state educational institutions;

Military personnel;

Employees of public catering establishments, in particular, fast food outlets located in public places, banquet establishments, cafes and restaurants, as well as employees of enterprises involved in the delivery of groceries;

Employees of all types of state and non-state medical and social institutions;

Utility workers;

Communication and telecommunication workers;

Employees of public authorities and administration;

Law enforcement officers.