UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19

British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but added that his symptoms were mild and he was thankful to have had two doses of vaccine against the disease, Reuters reports.

Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday, despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID," Javid said in a tweet, adding he had first taken a rapid lateral flow test, and then later his positive result was also confirmed in a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.

"My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home."