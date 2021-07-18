Russia records 25,018 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 25,018 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,958,133 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,554 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,941 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 533 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 505 new infections in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 486 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 468,483 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.