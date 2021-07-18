Moscow authorities receive detailed data on each patient, Mayor says

Moscow authorities have detailed information on every infected or vaccinated individual. The accumulated database confirms that the shot is sufficiently effective against the new Delta strain, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday, TASS reports.

"There are a lot of fake reports that we see on social networks, the internet, of course, this cannot be avoided but we are working with a lot of data, with the official data. We see each infected individual, each vaccinated person in the unified database - this is not idle talk, we know exactly, to a person, to a digit, how many got sick, how many of them were vaccinated, the course of their disease, the severity, whether they were hospitalized. We are not speculating, we know for sure, and this knowledge yields an exact result that inoculation helps despite the fact that we’re dealing with a new strain, with Delta, nevertheless, the vaccine is rather effective against this disease," he said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel.

Earlier, the mayor reported that Moscow employers fulfilled the task of inoculating employees against the coronavirus infection, the share of vaccinated individuals reached 70% at some health and educational institutions. To date, about 3.8 mln people have been inoculated with the first component of a vaccine in Moscow while more than 2 mln residents completed the vaccination course.

Also, on July 16, the mayor stressed that the situation with the coronavirus infection in Moscow remained complicated, however, over the last four weeks an improvement in basic indicators was observed: the number of daily detected infections has reduced almost by a half and the number of hospitalizations - by a third. According to the mayor, this became possible thanks to restrictions introduced in the city.