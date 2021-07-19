Zakharova: Moscow's contacts with Taliban in line with UNSC resolution

By maintaining its contacts with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) and trying to convince them to negotiate with the Afghan government, Moscow is implementing a relevant UNSC resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Speaking with the Rossiya 1 TV channel host Vladimir Solovyov, the official mentioned that, in March 2020, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution, which welcomed efforts to facilitate the intra-Afghan negotiations.

"We are implementing the Security Council's resolution. We supported it as a country, [and] we are implementing on a practical level. There is no contradiction," Zakharova said.

The Afghan peace process started in Doha back in September last year and has carried on until the current round of the talks, which was launched on Saturday.