Russian health minister: coronavirus now damaging lungs twice as fast

It now takes COVID-19 three to four days to affect the lungs instead of six to seven days, which was previously the case, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Rossiya-1’s Nailya Asker-zade on Monday.

"A number of new symptoms have become clear. Sometimes, gastrointestinal symptoms are recorded but often times, the symptoms resemble those of tonsillitis. The main thing that should perhaps be highlighted is that patients used to develop lung damage by the sixth or seventh day but now, lung damage may become clear by the third or fourth day," he pointed out.

The virus is now spreading at a quicker pace, and the illness is developing faster, Murashko added.

"This is something to keep in mind," the Russian health minister noted. "Antiviral therapy and early treatment… is what makes it possible to mitigate the damage to health and oftentimes, save a patient’s life," he emphasized.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 190.1 mln coronavirus cases and more than four mln deaths have been reported worldwide. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded over 5,982,000 cases, more than 5,359,000 recoveries and roughly 149,000 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.