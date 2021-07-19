Georgia reports 848 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 848 new cases of coronavirus, 1,231 recoveries and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 18,194 tests have been conducted around the country of which 9,607 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,587 were PCR tests.

Currently 16,487 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 10,949 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,446 patients - in hospitals, 1,092 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 859 patients are in critical condition of which 186 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 12,130 individuals are in self-isolation and 71 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 388,329 cases of coronavirus, 366,250 recoveries and 5,566 deaths.