Zurabishvili: more EU in Georgia is strong message for development

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili at the meeting with the European Council President Charles Michel said that more EU in Georgia is a strong message for its progress and development.

"Today is a very important day for Georgia’s European future. Thank you to @eucopresidentтfor taking part in this. More EU in Georgia is a strong message for our progress and our development, a message that remains unchanged despite all challenges," she wrote on Twitter.

From Baku Michel flew to Batumi where he is expected to attend a regional summit in the Georgian Black Sea city of Batumi on Monday.