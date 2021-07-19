Israel toughens COVID restrictions as Delta infections rise

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued on Sunday new restrictions in a bid to curb the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant as Israel sees a slight increase in serious cases over the weekend.

The new regulations were issued after the Public Security Ministry had presented Bennett with a new enforcement plan, while coronavirus cases in Israel continue to climb.

According to the new restrictions, indictments will be filed against confirmed coronavirus patients who have violated quarantine.

In addition, police will now focus on enforcing COVID restrictions at events and celebrations, and particularly at weddings, as these gatherings have high potential for mass infections.

Bennett has also ordered Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit to regulate the legal aspect of employing technological enforcement measures. The prime minister also seeks to make enforcement procedures more efficient, with an emphasis on issuing penalties.

"The objective is to enforce sensible regulations and implement aggressive enforcement against violators of the rules," Haaretz cited him as saying.

"Those who violate the regulations are endangering their own health and the health of all of Israel's citizens; we will not allow it. The delta variant is spreading all over the world. These regulations play a critical role in managing the coronavirus and beating this mutation," Bennett added.