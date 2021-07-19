Russia’s aviation agency denies airlines flights to Egyptian resorts

Russia’s aviation agency, Rosaviation, has denied requests of airlines to issue documentation necessary to conduct flights to Egypt’s largest seaside resorts, Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, the agency’s order reads.

Overall, more than 230 applications were filed particularly by Azur Air, Rossiya, Ural Airlines, S7 and Nordwind.

On April 23, Russian Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi agreed to relaunch air travel between Russian cities and Red Sea resorts. Flights between Russia and Egypt had been fully suspended in November 2015.