Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 427,000 in past day

More than 427,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 190 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 18:42 Moscow time on July 19, as many as 190,597,409 novel coronavirus cases and 4,093,145 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 427,576 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,145.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 28% of the COVID-19 daily tally (120,291 cases). Next are Southeast Asia (104,377) and North and South America (97,876 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (33,723,155), India (31,144,229), Brazil (19,342,448), Russia (5,982,766), France (5,749,620), Turkey (5,529,719), the United Kingdom (5,433,943), Argentina (4,749,443), Colombia (4,621,260), Spain (4,492,066), Italy (4,287,458), and Germany (3,745,227).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (603,790), Brazil (641,266), India (414,108), Mexico (236,240), Peru (195,047), Russia (149,138), the United Kingdom (128,708), Italy (127,867), Colombia (115,831), France (110,497), Argentina (101,434), and Germany (91,363).