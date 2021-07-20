Russia to sell Turkey additional batch of S-400s
Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will develop a project to deliver an additional batch of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey in the coming months, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show.
"We expect to finish the project in the coming months," he predicted.
"Final consultations are underway, a financial model has been put together, as well as a program for technical cooperation on the project," Mikheyev added.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Turkey considers other countries’ calls against using S-400 surface-to-air missile systems purchased from Russia as unacceptable.
Vestnik Kavkaza
