Russia to sell Turkey additional batch of S-400s

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will develop a project to deliver an additional batch of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey in the coming months, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show.

"We expect to finish the project in the coming months," he predicted.

"Final consultations are underway, a financial model has been put together, as well as a program for technical cooperation on the project," Mikheyev added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Turkey considers other countries’ calls against using S-400 surface-to-air missile systems purchased from Russia as unacceptable.