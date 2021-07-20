Georgia reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,616 new cases of coronavirus, 880 recoveries and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours.

An infant has died of the Delta variant of coronavirus at the Tsitsishvili Clinic in the capital city of Tbilisi. Medical director of clinic Maia Chkhaidze told local media outlet InterPressNews that the child's health condition was critical. "This is the patient we have been talking about for the last few days. His health condition was critically serious. He was infected with the Delta variant. He was transferred from Sokhumi clinic”, said Chkhaidze.

This is the second case of an infant’s death from coronavirus in Georgia.

In total, 36,375 tests have been conducted around the country of which 22,825 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,550 were PCR tests.

Currently 18,197 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 12,582 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,495 patients - in hospitals, 1,120 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 855 patients are in critical condition of which 183 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 12,720 individuals are in self-isolation and 70 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 390,945 cases of coronavirus, 367,130 recoveries and 5,592 deaths.