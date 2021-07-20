Bitcoin drops below $30K

Bitcoin dropped below $30,000, breaking below a trading range that had held for the past four weeks and potentially setting up the largest cryptocurrency for deeper price declines.

The cryptocurrency was trading around $29,998 at press time and is down about 5% over the past week.

Bitcoin has been locked in the broad price range of $30,000 to $40,000 since mid-May, and briefly broke below the $30,000 mark on June 22. The cryptocurrency fleetingly traded at $29,700 a day after the People’s Bank of China ordered the country’s major financial institutions to stop facilitating crypto transactions.

Bitcoin peaked just below $65,000 in mid-April.