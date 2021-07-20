Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surpasses 6 mln

Russia confirmed 23,770 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since July 6, and the total case tally hit 6,006,536, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The number of new cases grew by 0.4% in relative terms.

Moscow confirmed 3,188 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 2,478 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,934 in St. Petersburg, 527 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 491 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 490 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, 474,401 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow confirmed 3,188 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since June 6, and the total caseload in the Russian capital hit 1,470,330.

A day earlier the capital registered 4,007 coronavirus cases. In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.22%.

Over the past day, Moscow recorded 101 deaths, bringing the total death toll in the city to 24,585.

As many as 7,968 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day and the total number of recoveries hit 1,296,952. Currently, 148,793 people are ill in Moscow.

Russia recorded 784 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 719 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 149,922.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.5% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 98 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 36 in the Irkutsk region, 29 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 27 in the Krasnodar region and 22 in the Moscow region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,218 in the past 24 hours. As many as 5,382,213 people have recovered nationwide so far.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 89.6% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,947 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 1,894 in St. Petersburg, 452 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 405 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 369 in the Perm Region.