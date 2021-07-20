Garibashvili calls on Georgian population to vaccinate against COVID-19

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili once again called on the local population to vaccinate against Covid-19.

"Our country will not be able to survive another lockup", he said at today's government meeting, adding that if the government tightens regulations in the country again, 'an unbearable situation' will be created. People will lose their jobs … In addition, the country will need to take on additional debt, it will put a burden on our country, the situation will be complicated", the PM said.

Garibashvili stated that 'we have all the resources' to vaccinate people as soon as possible.

"We can vaccinate a million and a half citizens in about two-three months, that is our task," Agenda.ge cited him as saying.