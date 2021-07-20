Apple Pay becomes available to Mir cardholders

Holders of Mir cards can use Apple Pay starting from Tuesday, according to press service of the payment system.

Every Apple Pay transaction is secured by innovative iPhone technologies. Payment is available for iPhone and Apple Watch owners. Users can also quickly and easily make purchases with Apple Pay on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac in apps and websites open in the Safari browser.

Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff Bank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Promsvyazbank, Pochta Bank, Center-Invest Bank, and Primsotsbank were the first banks to provide their Mir cards clients with Apple Pay, General Director of the payment system Vladimir Komlev said.

Mir payment system is a Russian national payment system, with over 270 banks as participants. More than 150 banks issue Mir cards. The payment system cards are currently accepted in 11 countries, and the first test operations have been carried out in 3 more countries.