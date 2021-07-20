Sambo can become Olympic sport in 2028

Sambo can make the Olympic program at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, President of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Vasily Shestakov said.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee granted FIAS full recognition at the 138th IOC session.

"We will be working on it now," Shestakov said. "We are now discussion how to take this step so that we are added to the Olympic program. It is now possible to do, the situation is very favorable. It is already hard to make it to the Paris Games but I believe there’s chance in Los Angeles," TASS cited him as saying.

Sambo secured temporary IOC recognition in November 2018.

The intention of sambo to join the Olympic family was first announced in 2009.

The Paris Olympics will be held in 2024, while Los Angeles will host the Games in 2028.