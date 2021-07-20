Peru signs deal to purchase millions of Sputnik V vaccine doses

The government of Peru signed an agreement for the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine, Peruvian Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

"The government of Peru is happy to announce the signing of an agreement on shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine with Human Vaccine, a subsidiary of the Direct Investment Fund of Russia," TASS cited the announcement as saying.

Peru is about to receive "10 million doses, that include both the first and the second components [of the vaccine], in the upcoming months," the Ministry added.

According to the official statistics, over 2 million confirmed Covid cases have been registered in Peru, with over 195,000 fatalities. A total of 4 million Peruvians are fully vaccinated, while the total population of the country is 32.5 million.

Currently, Peru uses Sinofarm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.