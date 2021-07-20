Central Five FMs meet to discuss coordination on COVID-19 restrictions

The foreign ministers of five Central European countries("the Central Five"), namely, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and Slovenia, met on Tuesday in Czeck town Melnik to discuss coordination on restrictions against COVID-19, according to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, the ministers agreed to set up a coordination group to notify each other on all travel-related measures in advance.

"We want to guarantee that we will inform each other well in advance about the planned measures so that we do not surprise each other," said Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek.

The ministers also discussed European Union (EU) expansion and the integration of the Western Balkans, which Slovenia is making a priority during its current presidency of the Council of the EU and the Czech Republic also wants to focus during its presidency in the second half of 2022, Xinhua reported.