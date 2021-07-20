Tokyo 2020 chief does not rule out 11th-hour cancellation of Games

The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee on Tuesday did not rule out cancelling the Olympics if Covid-19 cases spiked, as more athletes tested positive for the virus and sponsors ditched plans to attend Friday’s opening ceremony.

Asked at a news conference if the global sporting showpiece might still be cancelled, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and liaise with other organizers if necessary.

“We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” said Muto. “We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”

A spokesman for Tokyo 2020 later said organizers were “concentrating 100% on delivering successful Games,” CNBC reported.