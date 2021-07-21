Lavrov and Kerry discuss results of Kerry’s visit to Russia

Results of U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s visit to Russia were the focus of his telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed the results of the U.S. special presidential envoy’s visit to Moscow with a focus on the importance of bilateral and multilateral environment protection cooperation and preparations for the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow," the ministry said.

The call was initiated by the American side.

Kerry paid a three-day visit to Russia on July 12-15. While in Moscow, he spoke over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Russian counterpart, Ruslan Edelgeriyev. The two envoys adopted a joint statement.