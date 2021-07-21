Turkey's virus cases nearly twice the low touched in early July

Turkey's daily coronavirus cases rose to 8,780 on Tuesday, nearly double a low water mark touched earlier this month, while 46 new related deaths were logged, according to the government tally.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May.

Turkey has administered over 63.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on Tuesday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and all residents aged 18 and over are eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 39 million people have received their first dose, while over 21.14 million are fully vaccinated, Anadolu agency reported.

To date, 62.89% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, with a total of 150,917 vaccine doses administered over the past day.