Georgia reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,616 new cases of coronavirus, 943 recoveries and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 37,627 tests have been conducted around the country of which 21,135 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,492 were PCR tests.

Currently 19,643 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 13,876 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,584 patients - in hospitals, 1,183 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 899 patients are in critical condition of which 189 are on artificial ventilation, Agenda.ge reported.

As of today 13,165 individuals are in self-isolation and 70 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 393,360 cases of coronavirus, 368,073 recoveries and 5,618 deaths.