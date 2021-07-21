U.S. sees reports of deal to finish Nord Stream 2 as catastrophe

Reports of the deal to finish the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline is a catastrophe for the United States and our allies, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said, commenting reports that the U.S. has struck a deal to finish the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.



"If the reports and details of a deal are accurate, this will be a generational geopolitical win for Putin and a catastrophe for the United States and our allies," the senator said.

According to Cruz, "President Biden is defying U.S. law and has utterly surrendered to Putin."