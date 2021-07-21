Tel Aviv to use DNA base to catch careless dog owners

Dog owners in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv will soon have to register their pet's DNA in a database of the city's canine residents.

The new rule comes after local councillors approved a by-law aimed at curbing the amount of dog faeces left on the city's streets.

"Two per cent of dog owners ruin our wonderful urban experience," Eytan Schwartz, spokesperson for Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality, told Euronews Next.

Under the new system, city officials will be able to test abandoned dog poo for DNA that will enable them to track down the owner and issue a fine.

The new law – which still needs to be approved by Israel's Interior Ministry before being put into practice – will mean dog owners must provide a sample of their pet's DNA when applying for a dog licence.