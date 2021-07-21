Crimea reports over 400 daily COVID-19 cases for fifth day in a row

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Crimea grew by 404 in the past 24 hours, the region’s head Sergei Aksyonov announced on his VKontakte page on Wednesday.

"On July 20, the Republic of Crimea recorded 404 novel coronavirus cases. Of these, 310 were registered when seeking medical attention, 92 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among patients’ contacts, and two cases are imported," he wrote.

Aksyonov noted that 165 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, adding that 4,637 coronavirus tests were conducted.

Crimea first reported more than 400 daily coronavirus cases on July 16.

On June 22, amid an increase in the COVID-19 incidence, the Crimean authorities tightened the restrictive measures again, recommending to vaccinate workers in the tourism and service sectors. Until September 1, 2021, nighttime catering was prohibited, except for takeaway and delivery services, as well as leisure events. The sale of tickets in theaters and cinemas is limited, the halls are allowed to fill up to 50%. It is also prohibited to hold school proms.

According to the regional crisis center, Crimea has recorded about 56,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. More than 47,000 patients recovered, and 1,600 people have died.