Putin to attend Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on Navy Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be attending the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on Russia’s Navy Day on July 25, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, the president will be present at the parade," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to a question about whether Putin was planning to visit St. Petersburg on Russia’s Navy Day.

The Russian leader traditionally reviews the naval parade that takes place on Russia’s Navy Day on the Neva River and also makes the rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronshtadt roadstead aboard a boat. Upon opening the event, he delivers his congratulations to the sailors of the Russian Navy.