Agile Spirit 2021 exercise to host 2,500 NATO troops in Georgia

Georgia will host the Agile Spirit 2021 multinational exercise next week involving 2,500 troops from 15 NATO allied and partner countries in Georgia between July 26 and August 6.

Agile Spirit is a Georgian Defence Forces and US Army Europe and Africa cooperatively-led, joint multinational brigade-level exercise, incorporating a simulated command post exercise, field training, and joint multinational, battalion-level combined arms live-fire exercises.

This will be the 10th Agile Spirit exercise, which initially was an annual US Marine Forces Europe exercise between US and the Georgian military forces, but in 2018 transformed into a biennial US Army Europe and Africa exercise, part of US European Command’s Joint Exercise Program.

Two major objectives have stayed consistent throughout each iteration - increasing interoperability among participating nation militaries and strengthening regional security cooperation”, the US Army Europe and Africa says.

Agile Spirit 2021 enhances US, Georgian, allied and regional partner forces’ readiness and interoperability in a realistic training environment.

Georgia-produced Didgori 1 and Didgori Medevac military vehicles will take part in the multinational exercise for the first time, Agenda.ge reported.

Moreover, this year is the first time where a combined multinational airborne operation with participation from Georgia, United Kingdom, and Poland will occur.

For the first time Special Operation Forces from Georgia, United States, United Kingdom, Romania and Poland will perform combined operations at Sorta Training area, Georgia.