Russia’s deputy PM says 33.6 people received at least one dose of COVID-19 shots

The number of Russians who received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose has reached 33.6 million, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minsiter Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"As of now, 33.6 million people have had the first component, while 22.6 million of them have had both components and, therefore, have been fully inoculated," she said at a government meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has currently registered four coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light is the only one of them to require one dose.