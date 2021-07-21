Chile registers Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Chile has registered the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for use, Russia's Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Chile has become the 69th country to authorise the vaccine, according to the fund, which promotes it abroad.

Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the RDIF have said that Sputnik V is 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people.