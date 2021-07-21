Georgia offers Pfizer vaccination to individuals above 16

Individuals over 16 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Georgia following the Georgian health minister's order, Interpressnews agency reports.

The delivery of one million doses of the Pfizer vaccines is underway in Georgia.

Expressing his concern for the recent increase of infections among children, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has urged Georgians ‘to exercise high civic responsibility’ and get vaccinated, Agenda.ge reported.

The World Health Organisation has tweeted: "Georgia started coronavirus vaccination in mid-March when the country received 43,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

The country is currently using Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for certain groups of individuals.