Moscow, St. Petersburg close to achieving collective COVID immunity

Moscow, St. Petersburg, and 15 other regions are close to achieving the 60% collective coronavirus immunity, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

"17 regions of Russia are the closest to achieving herd immunity, or 60% immunity rate, […] which includes the vaccinated, former patients, and those who had Covid without symptoms. Those are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tuva, Karelia, Buryatia, Kalmykia, Altai, Yakutia, Komi, as well as Moscow, Belgorod, Sakhalin, Magadan, Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, Chukotka, and Yamalo-Nenets regions," she said during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the government.

Golikova noted that the vaccination rate in Russia has recently doubled, TASS reported.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister revealed that the number of Russians who received at least one dose of the vaccine reached 33.6 million, while 22.6 have been fully vaccinated.