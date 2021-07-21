U.S. to impose more sanctions, should Ankara keep buying weapons from Russia

The U.S. will impose additional unilateral sanctions against Turkey if it continues procuring weapon systems and vehicles from Russia, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland stated Wednesday.

"We continue to object to Turkey’s purchase and deployment of the Russian S-400 air defense system and have made clear that any new major arms purchases from Russia risk triggering additional CAATSA sanctions," Nuland told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing.

"Sale [by Washington] and co-production of the F-35 [in Ankara] will remain suspended," she said.

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was adopted in 2017. This law threatens unilateral sanctions against countries that procure military vehicles or major weapon systems from Russia.