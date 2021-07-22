Kiev to launch consultations with European Commission on Nord Stream 2

Ukraine will initiate consultations with the European Commission over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Under art. 274 of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukraine is officially initiating consultations with the European Commission & Germany on NS2 [Nord Stream 2], which threatens Ukraine’s security, violates the diversification principle of the EU Energy Union. Notes to Brussels & Berlin already sent," he noted via Twitter.