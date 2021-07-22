Georgia reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,261 new cases of coronavirus, 1,410 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 36,656 tests have been conducted around the country of which 20,704 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,952 were PCR tests.

Currently 20,476 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 14,313 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,662 patients - in hospitals, 1,501 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 906 patients are in critical condition of which 199 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 14,057 individuals are in self-isolation and 51 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 395,621 cases of coronavirus, 369,483 recoveries and 5,636 deaths.