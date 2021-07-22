Main » News

Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the law ‘on indigenous peoples of Ukraine,’ which denies this status to ethnic Russians, Zelensky’s press service announced Wednesday.

"President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed the law № 1616-IX ‘On indigenous peoples of Ukraine," which the Verkhovna Rada passed on July 1, 20201. The document is aimed at maximum protection of cultural, informational and other rights of indigenous peoples," the announcement says.

