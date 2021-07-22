COVID-19 booster campaign kicks off in Moscow’s vaccination centers

One can now get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in all vaccination centers of Moscow, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova has told reporters.

"We continue to expand opportunities for vaccination against coronavirus infection in Moscow, including for revaccination. We have already begun revaccination in nursing homes. As of today, July 22, one can be revaccinated with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V in all vaccination centers in the city - in 119 outpatient clinics, 45 Healthy Moscow pavilions, My Documents offices and other popular public places," she said.

At present, one is recommended to be revaccinated six months after receiving the first component. A vaccine booster shot will help a person to get additional protection against new, more aggressive COVID-19 variants. After the epidemiological situation improves, residents are advised to be revaccinated once a year.