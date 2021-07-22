Moscow ready to provide Tashkent assistance over Afghanistan if needed

Russia maintains constant contact with Uzbekistan amid developments in Afghanistan and is ready to provide assistance to Tashkent if there is a relevant request, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"Of course, we are concerned over the exacerbation of the intra-Afghan conflict and its negative impact on the neighboring states in Central Asia, therefore, we are in constant contact with our Uzbek colleagues," Sputnik cited him as saying.

Uzbekistan is our ally and strategic partner, which has a common border with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. We are ready to provide additional help to our friends if such a need arises and if there is an appropriate appeal from the Uzbek leadership," Rudenko explained.