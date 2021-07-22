Russia ready to resume flights with Georgia after pandemic

Russia will be ready to resume flights to Georgia as soon as the epidemiological situation stabilises, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.



"A decree suspending flights to Georgia from Russia, introduced in July 2019, was a forced measure caused by the well-known anti-Russian provocation," RIA Novosti cited him as saying.



Rudenko stressed that Russia "is convinced that this measure is temporary." "We hope that the Georgian authorities have learned lessons from what happened, and after the sanitary and epidemiological situation due to the risk of spread a new coronavirus infection is stabilised, it will be possible to consider the resumption of flights," he said.