Putin discusses situation in Afghanistan with Tajikistan’s president

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a telephone talk with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, the Kremlin’s press office reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The sides discussed the essential issues of the bilateral agenda, the developments in Afghanistan and the course of preparations for the upcoming summit of the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and session of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] Collective Security Council in the city of Dushanbe in autumn," the statement says.

The talk was held at the initiative of the Tajik side, the Kremlin press office specified.

The last time both leaders held a telephone talk was on July 5 to discuss the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border. During that phone call, Putin reiterated his readiness to provide the necessary support to Tajikistan both on a bilateral basis and within the CSTO.