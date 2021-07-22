Lukashenko signs decree to transfer part of president’s functions to government

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree, under which part of the presidential functions regarding the privatization of state property, are transferred to the government and local authorities, TASS reports.

"The functions of the head of state on the approval of floating extra issues of shares created in the course of privatization of public joint stock companies processing agricultural produce, whose shares are the property of the Republic of Belarus, were transferred to the government," the presidential press service said on Thursday.