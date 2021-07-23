500k Pfizer doses donated by U.S. to arrive in Georgia on Saturday

Georgia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer donated by the United States this Saturday, July 24.

The Biden-Harris administration unveiled the strategy for global vaccine sharing ‘in service of ending the pandemic’ in early June.

The US Embassy to Georgia has tweeted: "Individuals over 16 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Georgia following the Georgian health minister's recent order."

Georgia received 29,250 doses of Pfizer vaccine in late March via the COVAX platform.

The delivery of one million doses of the Pfizer vaccines has already begun in Georgia as 28,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Georgia on July 13.

Noting that the Government has done everything to import vaccines, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has calls on citizens to engage in the process of vaccination, Agenda.ge reported.