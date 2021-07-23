Russia discusses mutual recognition of vaccination passports with some countries

Russia is talking to a number of countries about the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We are engaged in this interaction with a number of countries on a bilateral basis," the diplomat said.

"Initially, after breakthrough achievements in devising a coronavirus vaccine, we were open to not just a dialogue, but also to an open exchange of data, the production of our vaccine in other countries and the supplies - humanitarian and commercial, to any kind of cooperation," Zakharova said. "This also referred to the mutual recognition of vaccines," TASS cited her as saying.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would be ready to recognize foreign vaccination certificates, but on the principle of reciprocity. On July 8, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said that the European Union had offered the Russian Ministry of Health to discuss the possibility of mutual recognition of coronavirus certificates that also include data on the vaccination.