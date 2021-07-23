Ukraine seeks stronger security guarantees on Nord Stream 2

Ukraine has many questions on how a deal between the United States and Germany can mitigate the security threat posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Kuleba said it was unclear whether Russia would honour its obligations, adding: “We would like the U.S.-German statement regarding security to be stronger”.

“There is a fundamental problem,” Kuleba told a briefing. “It is connected with the fact that it is still unclear to us whether Russia is ready to fulfil its obligations and its part properly when it comes to the energy security of Ukraine and the preservation of Ukraine’s role as a transit state.”

Washington and Berlin unveiled an agreement on Wednesday to map out the consequences for Russia if Moscow uses the pipeline to harm Ukraine and other eastern European countries.

Ukraine, which bitterly opposes the $11 billion project, signalled its displeasure by formally initiating consultations with the European Union and Germany.