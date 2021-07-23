Russia’s S-500 anti-aircraft system could be challenge to NATO - expert

Russia’s S-500 Anti-Aircraft System could be one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world, and it appears ready to enter serial production, defense writer Caleb Larson wrote in the article for 19FortyFive.

Like other air defense systems (the previous S-400 included), the S-500 would be able to target both aircraft as well as ballistic missiles. That being said, it is unclear if the newer air defense system would rely on the same missiles that the S-400 is equipped with.

Interestingly enough, one Russian source claimed that the S-500 would be able to engage hypersonic weapons, facilitated by new interceptor missiles. Additionally, a variety of missiles are thought to be compatible with the system, allowing the S-500 to offer a more tailored response to a diverse array of threats.

Though preliminary, the S-500 is also thought to have better jamming resistance than its predecessors. In any case, the S-500 represents potentially a much more potent air-defense system than the S-400. If true, the system’s ability to engage hypersonic missiles could represent a new and particularly challenge to NATO.