Department of State: U.S. not to waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The United States will not relinquish any restrictive and other similar tools in relation to Nord Stream 2, despite the deal with Germany, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"And so, to be very clear, we are not relinquishing any tools available to us. And, in fact, we are adding several more to our arsenal," he said.

"And we came to the conclusion, based on the available information, not all of which is public, that sanctions would not halt the pipeline’s construction," Price stressed. "We are going to continue to follow the law. We are going to do that."