25-year-old Olympic record broken during qualifying in Tokyo

Korean archer An San scored 680 out of a possible 720 points to top women’s individual qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and break an Olympic record that has stood since 1996.

She was the first of four archers to deliver scores above the previous Olympic record.

The 20-year-old topped Lina Herasimenko’s score of 673, shot in Atlanta, by seven.

An San’s compatriots Jang Minhee (677) and Kang Chae Young (675) came in second and third. Alejandra Valencia of Mexico, the fourth-place individual finisher at the last Olympics, was fourth with 674.