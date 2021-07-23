Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for the first time

Kazakhstan’s doctors confirmed 6,119 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The number of infections has reached 516,117, the interagency commission for preventing the COVID-19 spread said on Friday.

As many as 441,437 people have recovered nationwide so far, with 2,427 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The authorities confirmed 2,756 recoveries a day earlier. COVID-19 fatalities grew by 64 rising to 5,244.

On August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry changed its method for counting coronavirus cases. In addition to confirmed infections, the data now includes patients diagnosed with pneumonia who tested negative for the coronavirus but have symptoms similar to COVID-19. As of July 23, as many as 59,150 such cases and 3,585 deaths were recorded nationwide.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation against coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. In late February, the country started shipments of the Russian vaccine manufactured by the Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise to regions. On April 26, Kazakhstan began to use its own COVID-19 vaccine, QazVac.

So far, 5,054,970 people in Kazakhstan have received the first vaccine component, 3,075,907 of them have received both doses.