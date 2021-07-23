Uzbekistan presidential election date revealed

The Uzbek government on July 23 officially launched the campaign for the presidential election, which is scheduled for October 24, 2021.

Usually, at the presidential election in Uzbekistan, in addition to the main candidate, the leaders of other parties also nominate their own candidates. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the December 2016 elections became the candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In early June, the leader of the Milliy Tiklanish party (Uzbekistan National Revival Democratic Party), Alisher Kadyrov announced that he was planning to announce his candidacy for the presidency.

In addition, chairman of the Adolat SDP (Justice Social Democratic Party) Bakhrom Abdukhalimov, chairman of the People's Democratic Party Ulugbek Inoyatov, and chairman of the Ecological Party are also expected to become candidates in the autumn elections.

Also, on July 23, the official opening of the CEC (Central Election Commission) press center will take place. In turn, the international press club will also take an active part in covering the event.